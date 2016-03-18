FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7th Circuit rejects ERISA church plan exception for hospital
March 18, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

7th Circuit rejects ERISA church plan exception for hospital

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday became the second federal appeals court to rule that a retirement plan maintained by a church-affiliated hospital does not qualify for a religious exemption from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner, writing for a three-judge panel, refused to dismiss a class action against Advocate Health System, which is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the United Church of Christ.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UoabMG

