7th Circuit rejects ERISA church plan exception for hospital

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday became the second federal appeals court to rule that a retirement plan maintained by a church-affiliated hospital does not qualify for a religious exemption from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner, writing for a three-judge panel, refused to dismiss a class action against Advocate Health System, which is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the United Church of Christ.

