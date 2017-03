A federal appeals court on Wednesday held that healthcare providers may not pursue lawsuits against health insurers over reimbursement disputes under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco in lawsuits against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Inc and a unit of Anthem Inc was in line with at least four other federal appeals courts that have ruled on the issue.

