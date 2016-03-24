FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge dismisses most claims in five lawsuits over Essure
March 24, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

Judge dismisses most claims in five lawsuits over Essure

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed most claims in five lawsuits filed by women who say they were severely injured by Bayer Corp’s permanent contraceptive device Essure, which has recently come under scrutiny from regulators.

U.S. District Judge John Padova in Philadelphia ruled Tuesday that most of the plaintiffs’ claims were either preempted by federal law or were not specific enough, though he allowed two state common law claims to go forward and gave the plaintiffs leave to replead several more.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SiovTv

