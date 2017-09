BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - European Commissioners will look into the issue of the licence for pesticide glyphosate, used in Monsanto’s Roundup, after EU member states failed to agree on a proposal for a limited extension on Monday.

A Commission spokesman told a news conference that the meeting of Commissioners on Tuesday would address the issue. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)