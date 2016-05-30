FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to debate shorter glyphosate licence renewal next week - sources
May 30, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

EU to debate shorter glyphosate licence renewal next week - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - EU nations will debate next week a far shorter licence renewal for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto’s Roundup, amid a transatlantic row over whether it may cause cancer.

The EU executive will put a new proposal for a licence renewable of between one and two years to experts from the EU’s 28 nations on June 6, according to EU sources.

The Commission initially proposed a 15-year licence extension, which it later cut to nine years.

It twice delayed a vote to extend the licence because it lacked sufficient support for a majority, following opposition from France and Germany. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

