June 6, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Berlin says no EU accord on license for weed-killer glyphosate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - European Union member states failed to agree on a proposal for a limited extension of the license for the pesticide glyphosate, used in Monsanto’s Roundup, a spokeswoman for the German environment ministry said on Monday.

“There was no majority for glyphosate in the consultations today,” the spokeswoman said.

Without a qualified majority, the EU executive may submit its proposal to an appeal committee of political representatives of the 28 member states within one month. If, again, there is no decision, the European Commission may adopt its own proposal. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold in Berlin and Alissa de Carbonnel in Brussels; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

