3 months ago
EviCore to pay $54 million to resolve U.S. false claims probe
#Westlaw News
May 12, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 3 months ago

EviCore to pay $54 million to resolve U.S. false claims probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Specialty healthcare benefits manager eviCore has agreed to pay $54 million to resolve U.S. government allegations that it improperly authorized thousands of medical procedures paid for with Medicare and Medicaid funds.

The settlement with CareCore National LLC, a predecessor company of eviCore, was announced by Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim on Thursday and resolves a civil fraud lawsuit first filed by a whistleblower in 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r2LMUx

