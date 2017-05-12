EviCore to pay $54 million to resolve U.S. false claims probe

Specialty healthcare benefits manager eviCore has agreed to pay $54 million to resolve U.S. government allegations that it improperly authorized thousands of medical procedures paid for with Medicare and Medicaid funds.

The settlement with CareCore National LLC, a predecessor company of eviCore, was announced by Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim on Thursday and resolves a civil fraud lawsuit first filed by a whistleblower in 2013.

