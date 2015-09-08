Judge nixes Apotex's former expert in new role for Merck

(Reuters) - A Delaware federal judge has disqualified an expert retained by New Jersey-based drugmaker Merck & Co in patent litigation against two generic rivals because the expert previously helped defend Apotex Inc against Merck’s lawsuit over the same drug.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson on Thursday ruled that allowing the expert, Jeremy Cockcroft, to work for Merck would risk exposing Apotex’s confidential information.

