FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge nixes Apotex's former expert in new role for Merck
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 8, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Judge nixes Apotex's former expert in new role for Merck

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Delaware federal judge has disqualified an expert retained by New Jersey-based drugmaker Merck & Co in patent litigation against two generic rivals because the expert previously helped defend Apotex Inc against Merck’s lawsuit over the same drug.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson on Thursday ruled that allowing the expert, Jeremy Cockcroft, to work for Merck would risk exposing Apotex’s confidential information.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NZ18OV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.