Compounding pharmacies lose injunction bid against Express Scripts
#Westlaw News
January 12, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Compounding pharmacies lose injunction bid against Express Scripts

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Jan 12 -

A federal appeals court has refused to order St. Louis, Missouri-based pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Inc to stop denying claims for compounded medications, which are customized for the needs of a particular patient.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court decision in its decision Monday. Writing for the panel, Judge James Loken said that, though compounding pharmacies may sue over specific denied claims, they are not entitled to a blanket injunction controlling the way Express Scripts handles all future claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OfAdg4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
