Express Scripts sues Kaleo over opioid overdose treatment price hike

Express Scripts Inc has filed a lawsuit accusing drug company Kaleo Inc of profiteering from the national opioid epidemic by hiking the price of an overdose treatment by 550 percent while reneging on $14.5 million in contractual rebates and fees.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis, the pharmacy benefit manager accused Kaleo of being the latest in a line of pharmaceutical companies to excessively raise a life-saving drug's price in order to boost profits.

