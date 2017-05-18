FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Express Scripts sues Kaleo over opioid overdose treatment price hike
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 18, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 3 months ago

Express Scripts sues Kaleo over opioid overdose treatment price hike

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Express Scripts Inc has filed a lawsuit accusing drug company Kaleo Inc of profiteering from the national opioid epidemic by hiking the price of an overdose treatment by 550 percent while reneging on $14.5 million in contractual rebates and fees.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis, the pharmacy benefit manager accused Kaleo of being the latest in a line of pharmaceutical companies to excessively raise a life-saving drug's price in order to boost profits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rwyzjx

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.