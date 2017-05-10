Lawsuit over Facebook tracking of health-related browsing tossed

A federal judge in California has tossed a proposed class action against Facebook Inc and several healthcare organizations claiming that Facebook users' privacy was violated when the healthcare organizations shared the users' internet browsing history with the social media giant.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose ruled Tuesday that users gave up their claims against Facebook when they accepted its user agreement, and that he lacked jurisdiction over the healthcare organizations because they are all based outside of California.

