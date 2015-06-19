FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J unit must face lawsuit over alleged fax advertising
June 19, 2015

J&J unit must face lawsuit over alleged fax advertising

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Johnson & Johnson unit must face a class action accusing it of sending unsolicited advertisements by fax for its antibiotic Levaquin in violation of federal law, a New Jersey judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson on Friday denied Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s motion for summary judgment, finding that there were disputed issues of fact about whether a pair of faxes the company sent in 2008 were advertisements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GaUMnM

