A fax from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010 inviting doctors to a dinner talk on female sexual dysfunction may have violated a federal law against junk faxes, even though the company was not selling a female sexual dysfunction drug, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Friday revived a proposed class action filed by Ohio medical office Physicians HealthSource Inc against the German drugmaker, finding that the fax could violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act depending on the purpose of the dinner.

