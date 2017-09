Dec 4 -

The U.S. government has recovered $1.9 billion from companies and individuals in the healthcare industry through False Claims Act cases in the fiscal year ending Sep. 30, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The healthcare industry accounted for the bulk of the $3.5 billion that the government won from FCA cases of all kinds, the DOJ said.

