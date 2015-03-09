FDA invites public comments on drug compounding

(Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration has unveiled a new docket for public comments on drug compounding, which has attracted increasing scrutiny from regulators and attorneys in recent years.

The agency said in Monday’s issue of the Federal Register that the docket would be open to general public comments on drug compounding - where multiple drugs are combined into a single preparation - that did not fit into any existing dockets on more specific issues, which include registration and federal reporting requirements for compounding pharmacies.

