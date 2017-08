A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has rejected a challenge by German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co to the way the U.S. Food and Drug calculated the length of a patent extension for its stroke prevention drug Pradaxa.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled Wednesday that the agency was entitled to deference in its interpretation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

