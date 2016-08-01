FDA says it will not regulate low-risk 'general wellness' products

The Food and Drug Administration has said that it does not plan to regulate low-risk "general wellness" products, such as the popular fitness trackers sold by Fitbit Inc and Jawbone, as medical devices.

In guidance released Friday, the agency said it would not examine products that pose a low risk to the public and make claims of promoting general wellness, as opposed to diagnosing or treating a disease or condition.

