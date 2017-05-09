FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Bill would raise bar for some 'orphan drugs' to get exclusivity
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 9, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 3 months ago

Bill would raise bar for some 'orphan drugs' to get exclusivity

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Senate committee has introduced legislation that would require a company seeking "orphan drug" exclusivity for a drug that treats a rare condition to show that the orphan drug is clinically superior to any older drug with the same active chemical approved to treat the same condition.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions unveiled the change on Monday, part of an amended version of the FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017, a bill that is mostly focused on allowing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to continue collecting user fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qPm0TK

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.