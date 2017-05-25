FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Journalist sues FDA for records about muscular dystrophy drug
#Westlaw News
May 25, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 3 months ago

Journalist sues FDA for records about muscular dystrophy drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A New York University journalism professor has filed a lawsuit seeking to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to turn over information about its approval of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug Exondys 51 against the recommendation of an outside expert panel.

Charles Seife, who wrote for Science magazine before joining NYU and still works as a freelance journalist, said in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that the FDA is required by law to grant expedited processing to the federal Freedom of Information Act request he filed last year because of its importance to the public.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qp9aat

