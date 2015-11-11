FDA seeks public comments on 'natural' definition

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it would begin accepting comments on whether it should regulate the use of the word “natural” to describe food products, including those containing genetically modified organisms.

The agency said it was responding to citizen petitions asking it to define the word “natural.” It also said it had been asked by federal judges presiding over food industry litigation whether genetically modified organisms and high-fructose corn syrup could be described as “natural.”

