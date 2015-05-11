FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No favorable ruling needed for fee award in ERISA case - 3rd Circ.
May 11, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

No favorable ruling needed for fee award in ERISA case - 3rd Circ.

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ordered a lower court to reconsider its refusal to award about $350,000 in attorneys’ fees to plaintiffs in a health insurance dispute, ruling that the lower court applied the wrong standard.

In an opinion, handed down Friday, Circuit Judge Richard Nygaard of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, found that a party in a lawsuit brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act can be eligible for fees even if it does not obtain a favorable court ruling.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KBWQIc

