Judge denies fee award in catheter balloon patent case
December 11, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Judge denies fee award in catheter balloon patent case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A California federal judge has refused to award $4.7 million in attorneys’ fees to balloon catheter maker TriReme Medical Inc and founder Eitan Konstantino, who prevailed in a patent suit brought by another company Konstantino helped found.

The decision, handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California, is the latest twist in an ongoing fight encompassing multiple lawsuits between Konstantino and his old company, AngioScore Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OlF0Kf

