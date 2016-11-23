FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Court ordered to reconsider fees for whistleblowers in CHS settlement
November 23, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Court ordered to reconsider fees for whistleblowers in CHS settlement

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ordered a federal judge in Tennessee to reconsider whether three whistleblowers who accused Community Health Systems Inc of defrauding the government, leading to an $88 million settlement, are entitled to attorneys' fees.

A panel of the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected U.S. District Judge Kevin Sharp's finding that CHS had waived its right to challenge the whistleblowers' entitlement to the fees. It found that the settlement agreement was ambiguous, and that Sharp should have considered more evidence on the parties' intent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gjTpyA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
