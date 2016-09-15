Challengers of Arizona Medicaid program may get fees - 9th Circuit

Arizona residents who sued the U.S. government for allowing the state to increase co-payments for some Medicaid patients may be entitled to legal fees, even though their challenge ultimately failed, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday that the plaintiffs were the "prevailing parties" because they had won an order requiring the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reconsider its decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d2maAI