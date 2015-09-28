FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug companies escape patent claims over dissolving-film painkiller
September 28, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Drug companies escape patent claims over dissolving-film painkiller

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two specialty drug companies and a manufacturer that contracts with them have dodged a patent lawsuit filed by rival MonoSol RX LLC over their ingestible film form of the painkiller fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson of the District of New Jersey ruled Friday that the defendants - North Carolina’s BioDelivery Sciences International Inc and Sweden’s Meda Pharmaceuticals, and their contract manufacturer, Aveva Drug Delivery Systems Inc - were immune from the patent lawsuit because the patent claims against them had been changed after reexamination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YJXVqm

