Jawbone accuses FitBit of 'misdirection' in ITC filing after Fitbit drops case

Wearable fitness tracker company Jawbone on Wednesday accused rival Fitbit Inc of spreading baseless claims that Jawbone was failing in its motion last week withdrawing a patent complaint against Jawbone before the U.S. International Trade Commission.

FitBit moved to drop its complaint, which had sought to bar Jawbone from importing wearable fitness products that FitBit said infringed its patents, on Dec. 23. FitBit said it believed Jawbone was no longer able to sell products, and had either gone bankrupt or fallen into default as of early October.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ieYIC7