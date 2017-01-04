ITC judge grants Fitbit's motion to drop patent case against Jawbone

A U.S. trade judge on Tuesday granted wearable fitness company Fitbit Inc's motion to drop its patent infringement complaint against rival Jawbone, ending one part of the ongoing intellectual property dispute between the two companies.

The order, from Administrative Law Judge Thomas Pender of the International Trade Commission, comes days after Jawbone accused Fitbit of making baseless claims that Jawbone was failing financially in its motion to drop its complaint, which had sought to bar Jawbone from importing wearable fitness products that Fitbit said infringed its patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jaEydC