Lawsuit under U.S. drinking water act expands Flint legal battle
January 28, 2016 / 12:13 AM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit under U.S. drinking water act expands Flint legal battle

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Jan 27 -

A coalition of Flint, Michigan, residents and national advocacy groups on Wednesday added a new front to the ongoing legal battle over the city’s water crisis, filing a lawsuit seeking to compel the city and state officials to replace the lead pipes that carry the municipal water supply.

Filed in Detroit federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, National Resources Defense Council, a group of local pastors and Flint resident Melissa Mays, the lawsuit invokes the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and chiefly targets Michigan Treasury Secretary Nick Khouri and a state-appointed advisory board currently overseeing the cash-strapped city.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PFN3YG

