Feb 2 -

A group of Flint, Michigan, residents have filed the latest lawsuit over the city’s water crisis, alleging that state and local officials violated their constitutional rights to safe drinking water.

The lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court on Sunday names as defendants Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, two former Flint city emergency managers, former mayor Dayne Walling, and two state departments.

