The University of Florida has agreed to pay $19.9 million to settle allegations that it misused federal grant money, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

According to the Justice Department, those grants were awarded to the university by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2005 to 2010, and administered at the university’s Gainesville and Jacksonville campuses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PJFz61