'Overnight stay' under FMLA must span calendar days, court rules

(Reuters) - An employee’s hospital stay must last from one calendar day to the next to qualify as an overnight stay under the Family and Medical Leave Act, a divided federal appeals panel has ruled.

In a 2-1 opinion handed down on Friday, Judge Robert Cowen of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Bonkowski claiming he was fired for missing work while hospitalized.

