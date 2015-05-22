FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Overnight stay' under FMLA must span calendar days, court rules
#Westlaw News
May 22, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

'Overnight stay' under FMLA must span calendar days, court rules

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An employee’s hospital stay must last from one calendar day to the next to qualify as an overnight stay under the Family and Medical Leave Act, a divided federal appeals panel has ruled.

In a 2-1 opinion handed down on Friday, Judge Robert Cowen of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Bonkowski claiming he was fired for missing work while hospitalized.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1dpwCOZ

