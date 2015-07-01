FOIA lawsuit seeking health plan data gets green light

(Reuters) - A lawsuit filed by a consumer ratings company seeking to force the government to turn over data about insurance plans offered on federal exchanges before they hit the market can go forward, a District of Columbia federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler on Wednesday denied motions for summary judgment by both the federal government and the Center for the Study of Services, or CSS, a nonprofit that rates products, including health insurance plans, for consumers.

