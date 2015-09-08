Food safety group denied fees in lawsuit over 'safe' substances

(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to award fees to a food safety group that filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s process for designating foods “generally recognized as safe,” which the FDA agreed to change under a settlement last year.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras of the District of Columbia on Friday found that the San Francisco-based Center for Food Safety (CFS) was not entitled to the roughly $60,000 in fees it sought because the FDA’s position in the litigation had been “substantially justified.”

