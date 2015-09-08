FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Food safety group denied fees in lawsuit over 'safe' substances
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 8, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Food safety group denied fees in lawsuit over 'safe' substances

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to award fees to a food safety group that filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s process for designating foods “generally recognized as safe,” which the FDA agreed to change under a settlement last year.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras of the District of Columbia on Friday found that the San Francisco-based Center for Food Safety (CFS) was not entitled to the roughly $60,000 in fees it sought because the FDA’s position in the litigation had been “substantially justified.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K72Hrp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.