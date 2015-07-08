FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge narrows $100 mln discrimination lawsuit vs. Forest Labs
July 8, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Judge narrows $100 mln discrimination lawsuit vs. Forest Labs

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge has narrowed a $100 million collective action accusing an Actavis PLC unit of discriminating against female sales representatives, saying many potential class members’ claims may be time-barred.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan on Wednesday denied a request to freeze the statute of limitations for those claims under the federal Equal Protection Act retroactively to April 2013. That was when Actavis unit Forest Laboratories Inc moved to dismiss the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TmgE7C

