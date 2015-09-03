$100 mln discrimination case vs. Forest conditionally certified

(Reuters) - A federal magistrate judge has conditionally certified a $100 million collective action accusing an Actavis PLC unit, Forest Laboratories Inc, of discriminating against female sales representatives.

The class, certified Wednesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Dolinger of the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, consists of current and former female sales representatives who worked for Forest between 2009 and 2014.

