Judge tosses Forest Labs case, cites Milberg's 'deceptive conduct'

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit against Allergan PLC's Forest Laboratories unit due to "deceptive conduct" by the plaintiff's law firm Milberg.

U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in Boston on Friday tossed the case as a sanction against the New York-based law firm for overseeing a scheme to use a fake medical study to elicit confidential patient information from doctors about their practices prescribing Forest's Alzheimer's disease drug Namenda.

