FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Judge tosses Forest Labs case, cites Milberg's 'deceptive conduct'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 1, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 4 months ago

Judge tosses Forest Labs case, cites Milberg's 'deceptive conduct'

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit against Allergan PLC's Forest Laboratories unit due to "deceptive conduct" by the plaintiff's law firm Milberg.

U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in Boston on Friday tossed the case as a sanction against the New York-based law firm for overseeing a scheme to use a fake medical study to elicit confidential patient information from doctors about their practices prescribing Forest's Alzheimer's disease drug Namenda.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qqK7Ff

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.