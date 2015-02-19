FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYC hospice care agency to pay $6 mln to settle fraud claims
#Westlaw News
February 19, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 3 years ago

NYC hospice care agency to pay $6 mln to settle fraud claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York City hospice care agency has agreed to pay $6 million to settle claims by state and federal prosecutors that it billed Medicare and Medicaid for services that were inadequate or not provided at all.

Compassionate Care Hospice of New York LLC, an affiliate of the Compassionate Care Hospice Group Ltd, will pay $1.08 million to New York state and the rest to the federal government. The national company has locations in 22 states.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1E92gtm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
