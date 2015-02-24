FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston-area hospital sued over alleged kickbacks, overbilling
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 24, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Houston-area hospital sued over alleged kickbacks, overbilling

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aetna Life Insurance Co has sued a Houston boutique hospital for allegedly paying kickbacks to doctors for referrals and engaging in a range of improper billing practices.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Houston, claims that North Cypress Medical Center overbilled Aetna as much as $120 million since 2009. The 139-bed facility advertises itself as offering patients a “five-star hotel-like ambience.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BP6qqE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.