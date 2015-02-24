Houston-area hospital sued over alleged kickbacks, overbilling

(Reuters) - Aetna Life Insurance Co has sued a Houston boutique hospital for allegedly paying kickbacks to doctors for referrals and engaging in a range of improper billing practices.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Houston, claims that North Cypress Medical Center overbilled Aetna as much as $120 million since 2009. The 139-bed facility advertises itself as offering patients a “five-star hotel-like ambience.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BP6qqE