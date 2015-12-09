FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug distributor faces charges for alleged black-market dealings
December 9, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

Drug distributor faces charges for alleged black-market dealings

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The owner of a Utah pharmaceutical distribution company has been indicted in New York on charges he distributed more than $100 million worth of black-market prescription drugs, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Randy Crowell was arrested in his home in Nevada and will be prosecuted before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in the Southern District of New York, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s office said in a press release.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QwOnv7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
