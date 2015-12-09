Drug distributor faces charges for alleged black-market dealings

The owner of a Utah pharmaceutical distribution company has been indicted in New York on charges he distributed more than $100 million worth of black-market prescription drugs, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Randy Crowell was arrested in his home in Nevada and will be prosecuted before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in the Southern District of New York, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s office said in a press release.

