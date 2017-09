Dec 21 -

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced healthcare fraud settlements with a Florida-based cancer care provider and Maryland-based splint supplier totaling about $30 million on Friday.

Florida’s 21st Century Oncology LLC agreed to pay $19.75 million to resolve claims that it billed federal healthcare programs for unnecessary laboratory tests, the DOJ said.

