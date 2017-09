The owner of a Maryland medical imaging company has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for running a Medicare and Medicaid fraud found to have caused two patients’ deaths.

Rafael Chikvashvili, 69, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge James Bredar in Baltimore, according to a court filing. He was convicted of multiple counts of healthcare fraud by a jury in February.

