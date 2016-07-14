Minnesota hospice company to pay $18 mln to settle fraud claims

Minnesota-based hospice provider Optum Palliative and Hospice Care, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, will pay $18 million to resolve claims that it billed Medicare for hospice care for patients who were not terminally ill, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The settlement resolves two whistleblower lawsuits filed by former employees of Optum, which provides care in multiple states including California, Colorado and Texas, consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

