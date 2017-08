(Reuters) -

A former employee of two nonprofit clinics in Alabama has been sentenced to 17 years in for taking part in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the federal government and another scheme to defraud a life insurance company.

Terri Mollica, 50, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre of the Northern District of Alabama, according to a court filing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aR4zbe