Illinois-based home care company Addus Homecare Corp must face a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of paying kickbacks for referrals of Medicare patients for its skilled nursing services, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois on Friday rejected Addus' arguments that the plaintiff - a limited liability corporation employing an unnamed former Addus employee as a witness - was required to identify specific false bills submitted to Medicare for the lawsuit to continue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kLO9HQ