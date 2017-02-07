Illinois-based home care company Addus Homecare Corp must
face a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of paying kickbacks for
referrals of Medicare patients for its skilled nursing services,
a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer of the Northern
District of Illinois on Friday rejected Addus' arguments that
the plaintiff - a limited liability corporation employing an
unnamed former Addus employee as a witness - was required to
identify specific false bills submitted to Medicare for the
lawsuit to continue.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2kLO9HQ