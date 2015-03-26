Judge reproaches prosecutor conduct in health fraud case

(Reuters) - A Connecticut judge has harshly criticized what he called the “routine government practice” of interviewing the sole targets of investigations without telling them that they are facing indictment. The criticism came in an afterword to an opinion by U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill on Tuesday in which he ruled that statements made by a physical therapist in an interview with U.S. investigators cannot be used as evidence.

The criminal case, filed last February, accused Connecticut physical therapist Danielle Faux of referring clients to personal trainers and charging Medicare for their services, even though they are not covered by Medicare. Faux denies the claim, according to her lawyer, Bradley Simon.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EHOo60