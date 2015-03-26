FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge reproaches prosecutor conduct in health fraud case
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 26, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Judge reproaches prosecutor conduct in health fraud case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Connecticut judge has harshly criticized what he called the “routine government practice” of interviewing the sole targets of investigations without telling them that they are facing indictment. The criticism came in an afterword to an opinion by U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill on Tuesday in which he ruled that statements made by a physical therapist in an interview with U.S. investigators cannot be used as evidence.

The criminal case, filed last February, accused Connecticut physical therapist Danielle Faux of referring clients to personal trainers and charging Medicare for their services, even though they are not covered by Medicare. Faux denies the claim, according to her lawyer, Bradley Simon.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EHOo60

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.