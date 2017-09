A former healthcare clinic consultant has pleaded guilty to money laundering in connection with a fraud that resulted in $63 million in bogus Medicare claims to the federal government, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Nery Cowan, 53, entered her plea in U.S. District Court in Miami, according to the Department of Justice. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25.

