May 6, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

Two convicted of falsely certifying patients as terminally ill

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Two California doctors were convicted by a federal jury in Los Angeles on Thursday of falsely certifying that Medicare patients were terminally ill and qualified for hospice care as part of an $8.8 million scheme to defraud government health insurance programs.

Sri Wijegoonaratna and Boyao Huang both worked at Covina-based California Hospice Care, which federal prosecutors say billed Medicare and California’s Medicaid program for unneeded hospice care between March 2009 and June 2013, when it was shut down.

The two were charged with healthcare fraud in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in September 2014 and pleaded not guilty.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Nm3bhy

