Six accused of $50 mln New York healthcare fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors in New York have indicted six people, including a cardiologist and a neurologist, on charges that they schemed to submit more than $50 million in false claims for reimbursement to Medicare, Medicaid and private health insurers over 12 years.

Cardiologist Asim Hameedi, 46, is accused of running a clinic in Queens, New York, City Medical Associates, that routinely billed the government and insurers for tests that were unneeded or never performed and drugs that were never given, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara announced Wednesday.

