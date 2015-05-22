Texas hospital manager gets 40 years for Medicare fraud

(Reuters) - A former Houston hospital manager was sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution for recruiting patients and billing Medicare $116 million for care that was medically unnecessary or not performed at all.

Mohammad Kahn, 65, was sentenced on Thursday, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. Kahn’s lawyer likened it to a death sentence.

