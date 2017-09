(Reuters) - State Medicaid fraud units recovered just over $2 billion in fiscal year 2014, down from nearly $2.5 billion the previous year, according to new data released by the federal government.

About $1.71 billion of the recoveries came from civil investigations and about $290 million from criminal ones, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1872Qv0